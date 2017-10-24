‘Juventus must improve defensively’

By Football Italia staff

Giuseppe Marotta admits Juventus “have to improve in defence”, but defends the transfer campaign.

The Bianconeri are three points off the top in Serie A, having scored more goals than anyone in Serie A, but they’ve conceded nine goals in nine games.

“Was our transfer campaign wrong?” Marotta considered in a Press conference after today’s shareholders’ meeting.

“Absolutely not. We have a point more than last year, we have the best attack but we need to improve in defence.”

Marotta was also asked about promoting more young players to the first team.

“We have 49 players out on loan, the objective is to win and the statistics tell us you can’t win with only young players.

“We’ve launched a young man like [Rodrigo] Bentancur into the first team, and there’s a young Italian talent like [Federico] Bernardeschi in the squad.”