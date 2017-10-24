Agnelli: ‘Buffon? It’s up to him…’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Agnelli won’t discuss Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon’s contract - “he’ll decide his future”.

The goalkeeper is planning to retire after the 2018 World Cup this summer, and his Bianconeri contract expires on June 30.

“He can come to my office whenever he wants,” Agnelli shrugged in today’s Press conference after the shareholders’ meeting.

“He’ll decide his future.”

Agnelli was then asked about foreign investment in Serie A, with both Inter and Milan now owned by Chinese conglomerates.

“I know those at Inter, Suning Group, and they’re serious and precise people. I don’t know them at Milan, it wouldn’t be fair to judge them.”

There has been talk of shortening the Serie A transfer window, with the Premier League having already decided to stop making transfers when the season starts.

“We’re going ahead, it’s something that was discussed as the end of August,” Agnelli said.

“We talked about it in Monte Carlo at the Europa League draw. It’s something we need to coordinate.

“The Premier League has reduced its window by bringing it to a close before the first game, and the goal is to harmonise it between the top five leagues: Italy, Spain, England, France and Germany.”