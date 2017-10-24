‘Belotti could return with Cagliari’

By Football Italia staff

Torino Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic says Andrea Belotti could return against Cagliari this weekend.

The Italian international has bene sidelined with a knee injury, but he’s close to making a return.

“Belotti, if he’s alright, should be on the bench against Cagliari,” Mihajlovic said in his pre-match Press conference ahead of the Fiorentina match.

“That’s the minimum. Then I need to talk to him and see how he is, how he’s working. On Thursday he’ll be back with the group and we’ll see how his knee responds.

“He can’t wait to come back, if he’s available we’ll see if he can play against Cagliari, either from the start or to come on during the game.

“He should be back on Thursday, we’ll see how he is physically and mentally but his injury has healed.”

Toro are aiming for the Europa League this season, and face a potential rival in Fiorentina tomorrow night, with both teams on 13 points.

“With a couple of results we’ll get back to where we need to be. We’re only in Week 9, so there’s a lot of margins, we’re getting the injured players back and the others will improve.

“Fiorentina are a good team and this is a difficult place to go, with [Federico] Chiesa and [Giovanni] Simeone they have good and dangerous young players.

“I’m not angry, but I’m disappointed by the results. I’ve read that some of you no longer recognise my attitude, but I’m always the same.

“In fact you’re the ones who should be agreeing, after the derby [with Juventus] you told me the team was too fired-up, after Roma it was the opposite.

“We deserved to win against Crotone and to draw against Roma.”