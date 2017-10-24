‘Inter, Fiorentina wanted Boufal’

By Football Italia staff

Sofiane Boufal’s agent claims both Inter and Fiorentina wanted the Southampton man in the summer.

The 24-year-old scored a stunning goal against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, and his representative spoke to SFR Sport 1 about the move.

“He feels good now, he’s just waiting to play more,” Yvan Le Mée said.

“In August we had clubs like Inter, Fiorentina and Celta Vigo, who know what they’re doing when it comes to buying players, who all wanted to buy him at any cost.

“Southampton said no though, and now he’s proving he’s someone who can win points.”