Bonaventura out of Chievo-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella is without Leonardo Bonucci and Jack Bonaventura for the trip to Chievo, but Luca Antonelli returns.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Rossoneri are in a must-win situation after scraping one point from the last four Serie A rounds.

Bonucci is suspended for two games following his red card for elbowing Genoa defender Aleandro Rosi, so will miss both Chievo and Saturday’s showdown with his old club Juventus.

Bonaventura and Andrea Conti are injured, but Lucas Biglia shakes off a knock and Antonelli returns at wing-back.

Milan squad for Chievo: A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Storari; Abate, Antonelli, Calabria, Gomez, Musacchio, Paletta, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Zapata; Biglia, Borini, Calhanoglu, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Montolivo; Cutrone, Kalinic, Andre Silva, Suso