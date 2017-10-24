Baroni salute to Benevento

By Football Italia staff

Marco Baroni sent an open letter saluting Benevento and the fans after he was fired to make way for Roberto De Zerbi.

The tactician had steered them to a totally unexpected promotion into Serie A for the first time in their history, but opening the season with nine defeats prompted a change of personnel.

“I want to sincerely thank President Vigorito for having chosen and supported me, both professionally and personally, in my adventure as Coach of Benevento Calcio,” wrote Baroni.

“I will bring that with me even more than the results and achievements we earned together.

“I also thank, along with all of my staff, the entire Benevento Calcio club in every component and the citizens and fans of Benevento, one by one, who helped, supported and pushed us on.

“Your voice was the wind in our sails, your enthusiasm the North Star we could follow. You cannot create such an extraordinary and enveloping atmosphere as the Stadio Ciro Vigorito if you don’t collectively have a sentiment, a history and ties to a land that I felt fully connected to, one which perpetuates its beauty through its people.

“I wish Benevento achieve safety, an objective I have always firmly believed in. Thank you again, from the heart.”