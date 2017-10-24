Gasperini protects Papu Gomez

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini will only start Papu Gomez against Verona “if he is 100 per cent fit,” warned the Atalanta Coach.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 17.30 UK time (16.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Captain Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez missed the 1-0 win over Bologna on Sunday and is back in the squad along with defender Rafael Toloi.

“Papu played in the Europa League when he wasn’t in his best shape and now we want to be more prudent. He will only play if he is 100 per cent fit,” said the Coach in a Press conference.

“With so many games in a short space of time, obviously we will try to rotate the squad and play those who are in the best condition right now.

“Obviously, we want to win and climb the table, but we also know there is no such thing as an easy match. We will not underestimate anyone and want to play our style of football.

“A victory would allow us to close up on the sides ahead of us, but games are won on the pitch, not with words. We must be clinical in front of goal and focused in defence.

“I saw the desire to win against Bologna and that was already a good sign. I hope the team can replicate that tomorrow. It was also pleasing to see the stadium full.”

Atalanta squad for Verona: Bastoni, Berisha, Caldara, Castagne, Cornelius, Cristante, De Roon, Freuler, Gollini, Gomez, Gosens, Haas, Hateboer, Ilicic, Kurtic, Mancini, Masiello, Melegoni, Orsolini, Palomino, Petagna, Rossi, Spinazzola, Toloi, Vido