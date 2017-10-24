Milan look at Jorge Jesus?

By Football Italia staff

Sporting CP Coach Jorge Jesus has been mentioned as a possible heir to the Milan bench if Vincenzo Montella is sacked.

According to Tuttomercatoweb and A Bola, director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli held a meeting with the tactician’s lawyer during a recent trip to Portugal.

The 63-year-old spent his entire career in Portugal at Estrela Amadora, Vitoria Guimaraes, Moreirense, Leiria, Belenenses, Sporting Braga and Benfica.

He took over the Sporting CP job in the summer of 2015 and is currently in the Champions League, where his side beat Olympiakos 3-2 in Greece, lost 1-0 to Barcelona and 2-1 to Juventus.

While at Benfica, Jorge Jesus took the club to two consecutive Europa League Finals.

Milan have been heavily linked with another Portuguese Coach, Paulo Sousa, who is a free agent after his contract with Fiorentina expired.