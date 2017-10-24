Marchisio and De Sciglio back for Juve

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are without Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi against SPAL, but Mattia De Sciglio and Claudio Marchisio return.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Mandzukic sits out a ban after his red card for dissent just 25 minutes into Sunday’s 6-2 victory away to Udinese.

He is left behind along with Matuidi, who was also out of that game with a thigh problem, Benedikt Howedes, Medhi Benatia, Marko Pjaca and Stefano Sturaro.

Marchisio and De Sciglio are back in the side after long injury lay-offs.

Juventus squad for SPAL: Buffon, Pinsoglio, Szczesny; De Sciglio, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Rugani, Lichtsteiner; Pjanic, Khedira, Marchisio, Asamoah, Bentancur; Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Bernardeschi