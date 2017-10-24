Conte hits back at Agnelli

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hit back at Juventus President Andrea Agnelli. “Sometimes it just takes a little appreciation and maturity.”

The row blew up after Agnelli made a speech today at the Juve Shareholders’ meeting in which he thanked current boss Max Allegri for “doing an extraordinary job, carrying on work that others believed had already been concluded.”

This was a clear allusion to Conte, who walked out after winning three straight Scudetti, just days into the new pre-season training.

Conte replied via his official Facebook page, again naming no names.

“In life you never stop getting to know people… Sometimes all it takes is a little bit of appreciation. And maturity.”