Fazio returns to Roma squad

By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio is back in the Roma squad to take on Crotone, but Kostas Manolas and Emerson Palmieri are still sidelined.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Defender Fazio returns after missing the 1-0 victory away to Torino on Sunday afternoon.

Although he is back in the side, Manolas and Emerson are on the treatment table.

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco already said Rick Karsdorp will make his Serie A debut against Crotone tomorrow.

Roma squad for Crotone: Alisson, Lobont, Skorupski; Juan Jesus, Kolarov, Moreno, Fazio, Peres, Karsdorp, Castan; Nainggolan, Strootman, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Gonalons, Florenzi, Gerson; Perotti, Dzeko, Schick, Under, Defrel, El Shaarawy, Antonucci