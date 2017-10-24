NEWS
Tuesday October 24 2017
Fazio returns to Roma squad
By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio is back in the Roma squad to take on Crotone, but Kostas Manolas and Emerson Palmieri are still sidelined.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Defender Fazio returns after missing the 1-0 victory away to Torino on Sunday afternoon.

Although he is back in the side, Manolas and Emerson are on the treatment table.

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco already said Rick Karsdorp will make his Serie A debut against Crotone tomorrow.

Roma squad for Crotone: Alisson, Lobont, Skorupski; Juan Jesus, Kolarov, Moreno, Fazio, Peres, Karsdorp, Castan; Nainggolan, Strootman, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Gonalons, Florenzi, Gerson; Perotti, Dzeko, Schick, Under, Defrel, El Shaarawy, Antonucci

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies