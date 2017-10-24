Line-ups: Inter-Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Inter have dropped points only once this season and host a Sampdoria side that has lost just one game in what should be an intriguing clash.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

The Nerazzurri sit just two points off leaders Napoli and can go top, at least temporarily, with a victory this evening.

Marcelo Brozovic is the only injury absentee, but Luciano Spalletti uses the exact same XI that faced Milan and Napoli.

Mauro Icardi leads the way against his old club with support from Antonio Candreva, Borja Valero and Ivan Perisic, while it’s an immediate reunion for Milan Skriniar, who left Samp over the summer.

Marco Giampaolo was expected to struggle after so many sales, but has made the Blucerchiati into one of the surprise outfits of the season so far.

Their lone defeat was against Udinese in a bizarre 4-0 reverse and they still have a game in hand, to be played against Roma in December or January, but are fresh from a 5-0 demolition of Crotone.

Emiliano Viviano and ex-Inter defender Dodo are still out of action, so Christian Puggioni is in goal with Duvan Zapata and Fabio Quagliarella leading the attack.

The trequartista role is taken by Gaston Ramirez, leaving former Nerazzurri man Ricky Alvarez on the bench.

It’s a big game for Lucas Torreira, who has been heavily linked to some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Inter.

Sampdoria have won this top flight fixture only eight times along with 16 draws and 36 defeats. Before last season’s 2-1 result, their last Serie A victory at San Siro was a 4-3 thriller in December 1996.

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Nagatomo; Vecino, Gagliardini; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Padelli, Berni, Ranocchia, Joao Cancelo, Dalbert, Santon, Joao Mario, Karamoh, Eder, Pinamonti

Sampdoria: Puggioni; Bereszynski, Silvestre, Ferrari, Murru; Barreto, Torreira, Praet; Ramirez; Duvan Zapata, Quagliarella

Sampdoria bench: Krapikas, Tozzo, Sala, Capezzi, Verre, Linetty, Alvarez, Kownacki, Caprari, Regini, Strinic

Ref: Guida