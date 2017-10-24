NEWS
Cancelo: 'Inter must keep winning'
By Football Italia staff

Joao Cancelo warned “it’s important to win tonight” against Sampdoria, as Inter could temporarily go top of the Serie A table.

“It’s important to win tonight, as we want to continue picking up positive results,” the full-back told Inter TV and Mediaset Premium.

Luciano Spalletti has chosen the same starting XI that beat Milan 3-2 and drew 0-0 at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.

“Our draw with Napoli was a very important result against a side that plays wonderful football. However, we also played very well and intend to continue like this.

“We haven’t had much time to warm up, but must try to do our best and stay near the top of the table.

“My condition is improving and I hope to be on form soon.”

