Quagliarella: 'Not the same Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella notes “this is absolutely not the same Inter side” Sampdoria beat last season, but they can cause problems at San Siro.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

“Marco Giampaolo is a really hard worker and the secret to our success is that he works with us every single day in training,” the striker told Mediaset Premium and Inter TV.

“We lost two or three important players in the market this summer, but brought in other young and talented figures, so we can see that reflected on the field.”

The Blucerchiati have lost only one game this season, 4-0 at Udinese, and beat Inter home and away last term.

“We’ve started well, but it’s only October and there are many more games to be played. When you face Inter at San Siro, there is always a lot of motivation.

“We know this is absolutely not the same Inter side that we beat last season, as they are well set out on the field and know what they want to do.

“This means we will need an excellent performance.”