Chelsea see Sarri as Conte heir

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy suggest Chelsea have set their sights on Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri to succeed Antonio Conte, offering him €12m.

According to 7 Gold television, emissaries from the Premier League giants are working towards an approach for Sarri, as the rapport with Conte has broken down.

If Conte does last to the end of the season, then he’s widely expected to walk away next summer, possibly towards Milan.

Sarri has a release clause in his contract with Napoli worth €7.5m and that is small fry for Chelsea, who would also reportedly be prepared to pay him a salary worth €12m per year.

His football, nicknamed Sarrismo, has won plaudits from all over the world, including Pep Guardiola claiming they were “one of the best teams I have ever faced, as a player and a Coach.”

Manchester City squeezed a 2-1 Champions League victory last week after Dries Mertens saw his penalty parried by Ederson.

Napoli are currently top of the Serie A table and unbeaten, earning eight wins and a draw with second-placed Inter.