Bonaventura out 2-3 weeks

By Football Italia staff

Giacomo Bonaventura will be out of action for two to three weeks with a muscular tear, confirmed Milan TV.

The midfielder was left out of the squad for tomorrow evening’s Serie A match with Chievo.

It has now been announced that he sustained a Grade I tear to an area of the muscle close to the knee.

This will require two to three weeks on the treatment table.