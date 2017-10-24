Semplici: 'No cameo with Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Semplici warns SPAL “will not be playing a cameo role” at the Allianz Juventus Stadium on Wednesday evening.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“This is a very special game, one that goes beyond the final result,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“It is exceptional for us just to be here facing Juventus in Serie A. Having said that, we won’t just be playing a cameo role, as we’ve always done well against the big teams so far.

“The motivation is undoubted, as taking on Juventus is something to be proud of, for me and the team. As always, we’ll try to get a result and be alert to make the most of any errors.

“It’s going to require character and a strong sense of identity to get anything from this match.”