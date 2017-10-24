Italy-Sweden tickets on sale

By Football Italia staff

You can buy tickets for Italy’s World Cup play-off against Sweden at San Siro on November 13 from tomorrow afternoon.

The first leg of the showdown is in Stockholm on November 10, with the decider in Milan’s Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday October 25 at 15:00 CEST (14.00 in the UK, 13.00 GMT).

Concession tickets are reserved to women, Under-18s (born after November 13 1999), Over-65s (born before November 13 1952) and Vivo Azzurro Card holders.

Tickets can be bought from www.vivoazzurro.it and www.ticketone.it .

Ticket Prices without booking fees range from €120 for the Tribuna D’Onore Rossa to €12 for the Tribuna Blu.

“Disabled supporters can request tickets from Wednesday October 25 to Tuesday November 7, tickets are sold by going to the following link: http://accreditations.figc.it/dise/

Supporters must register by Sunday October 29 by clicking on the same link and following the instructions.”