Inter push past impressive Samp

By Football Italia staff

Inter dominated the first half, went 3-0 up and hit the woodwork twice, but ultimately held on for a 3-2 victory over Sampdoria.

The Nerazzurri go top of the Serie A table, at least temporarily, with their ninth win out of 10 rounds and remain unbeaten.

It had all seemed a simple task when Milan Skriniar came sliding on to a deflected set play to score against his former club.

Mauro Icardi then fired in a sensational volley and added another with a towering header.

Inter also rattled the woodwork three times, once from an extraordinary Ivan Perisic lob from midfield, but took their foot off the gas and allowed Sampdoria to stage an unexpected late comeback.

Dawid Kownacki tapped in a long pass to the back post and Fabio Quagliarella nodded in for 3-2, but the hosts clung on under pressure.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how it all unfolded on the LIVEBLOG.