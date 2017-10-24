Icardi: 'I am not asked satisfied'

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi was “not satisfied and in fact a bit angry” after Inter dominated Sampdoria only to eventually squeeze a 3-2 result.

The Nerazzurri had been 3-0 up through Milan Skriniar and an Icardi brace, as well as hitting the woodwork three times with Icardi and Ivan Perisic.

However, Dawid Kownacki and Fabio Quagliarella scored late on to set up a tense San Siro finale.

“I am not satisfied and in fact am a bit angry that we kept hitting the woodwork and I got a few final balls wrong. I need to improve on that,” Icardi told Sky Sport Italia.

“We cannot run risks after a game like that by hanging on in stoppages. We know the squad we have and what we can achieve, especially with this exceptional staff. It makes us proud of what we’re doing, but it’s a long road ahead and we must continue on it.”

Inter are currently top of the table awaiting tomorrow’s results.

“The next match will be just as tough as this one. We could’ve had a better result against Napoli, as they were tired, but we know that we can do much more than we’re doing right now.

“We should’ve finished this game in the first half, as we dominated and had the chances, but we can’t run risks like this.”