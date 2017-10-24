Juric: 'Napoli best with Man City'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric concedes Napoli “play the best football in Europe along with Manchester City,” but remains confident Genoa can cause an upset.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“I think Napoli are top of the table for a good reason, because right now they play the best football in Europe along with Manchester City,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We are going to play our game and be fired up to do the best we can. Napoli are really strong, but I have faith that we can do well. The only side that caused them real problems lately was Manchester City. They keep possession and even if they lose a game, they’ll still dominate it.

“When facing sides that keep possession like that, you have only two options: sit really deep or push forward and press them high. Our characteristics lean towards the latter.”

Genoa held Milan to a goalless draw at San Siro, albeit against 10 men for over an hour after Leonardo Bonucci’s red card.

“We are without Aleandro Rosi, Nicolas Spolli and Isaac Cofie. We do not feel afraid, but after the Milan game realised we make a lot of basic errors that mean we can’t develop our football. We misplaced really banal passes considering all the technically-gifted players at our disposal.”