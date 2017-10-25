Skriniar ‘didn’t expect Inter start’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Skriniar admits he did not expect his Inter career to start so well after Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over former team Sampdoria.

Skriniar has been a revelation for Inter since arriving from Samp over the summer and helped the Nerazzurri take a 3-0 lead against the Ligurians, prior to an eventual 3-2 win.

“I’m happy with Giampaolo’s words, I want to thank him. I grew a lot thanks to him,” the defender told Sky Sport Italia.

“Happy with top spot? We’re happy, we always try to improve with each match. We always want to be there, even it’s just for one night.

“Did I expect to start so well? I didn’t even think about making such an impact. I want to help the team in every game, and if we win then we’re all happy.

“What inspires me? I look at other matches. I'm happy because I’ve always worked under great Coaches. Spalletti’s also helping me a lot.

“The player that inspires me the most? I’m happy for these compliments. From Italian football, I really like Koulibaly. He’s very good with his feet.

“There’s also Bonucci and Miranda. I can only keep learning.”