Miha makes Anne Frank gaffe

By Football Italia staff

Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic claimed not to know who Anne Frank was after Lazio ultras used her as a subject for anti-Semitic slurs.

Lazio fans left images of Frank in a Roma kit and anti-Semitic messages in the Curva Sud after the Aquile’s 3-0 win against Cagliari over the weekend, but Mihajlovic – who played for the capital club between 1998 and 2004 – was unable to condemn the attack.

“Lazio fans attacked Anne Frank with Roma’s jersey? I don’t know what happened, but who is Anne Frank?” the Coach said at a Press conference for Wednesday’s game against Fiorentina.

When told by a Calciomercato.com that she was a Jewish girl who wrote a diary, before being killed in a Nazi concentration camp, he replied: “I don’t know because I’m a bit ignorant on this topic, sorry.”