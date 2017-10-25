NEWS
Wednesday October 25 2017
Miha makes Anne Frank gaffe
By Football Italia staff

Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic claimed not to know who Anne Frank was after Lazio ultras used her as a subject for anti-Semitic slurs.

Lazio fans left images of Frank in a Roma kit and anti-Semitic messages in the Curva Sud after the Aquile’s 3-0 win against Cagliari over the weekend, but Mihajlovic – who played for the capital club between 1998 and 2004 – was unable to condemn the attack.

“Lazio fans attacked Anne Frank with Roma’s jersey? I don’t know what happened, but who is Anne Frank?” the Coach said at a Press conference for Wednesday’s game against Fiorentina.

When told by a Calciomercato.com that she was a Jewish girl who wrote a diary, before being killed in a Nazi concentration camp, he replied: “I don’t know because I’m a bit ignorant on this topic, sorry.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies