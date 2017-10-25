Quag: Close to Inter, Napoli…

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella reveals he was close to joining Inter “two or three times” and that he would like to play for Napoli again.

Sky Sport Italia reported during their coverage of Inter’s match against Samp on Tuesday that Quagliarella was “one step away” from Inter when Jose Mourinho was Coach and ‘loved’ by the Portuguese.

“Over the years, I was close to them two or three times, but nothing ever materialised,” the veteran confirmed before kick-off.

“It’s always nice to be able to join such great teams, but I’m happy with my career and what I achieved.

The former Italy attacker was criticised by Napoli fans for leaving to join Juventus in 2010, before it later emerged that his departure was prompted by a stalker.

He told Premium Sport after Samp’s 3-2 defeat to the Nerazzurri: “We started well, but then they came out with two goals.

“We got back into the game in the second half, but it’s a shame that we couldn’t draw level with them.

“Inter or Napoli? I think the Azzurri [Napoli] are better. Seeing them play is beautiful. They have a spectacular style.

“Back to Napoli? I’m feeling very good here, but we’ll see what happens in the future. Everyone knows my love for Napoli.”