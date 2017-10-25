Lotito slams ‘idiotic’ Lazio fans

By Football Italia staff

Lazio President Claudio Lotito slammed the behaviour of anti-Semitic ‘idiots’ but insisted a points deduction “would be wrong.”

Lazio had already been given a two-match closure of their Curva Nord for racist chanting, and the first of those games was marred by a group of their fans subjecting Anne Frank to anti-Semitic slurs.

“It was the behaviour of 15 idiots, who didn’t know what they did,” he told Radio Capital.

“It would be wrong for the team to be docked points as we’d become hostage to these people going to the stadium just to create chaos.

“It’s necessary to suppress and sanction the perpetrators. I hope what’s happened doesn’t impact on the team psychologically.”

Lotito’s decision to open the Curva Sud – usually reserved for Roma supporters – for the 3-0 win against Cagliari was ‘branded’ strange by Olympic chief Giovanni Malago.

However, the patron riposted: “I didn’t use any loopholes. President Malago is talking without knowing the facts.

“The principle is: if 30 out of 12,000 people behave badly, do we punish them all?

“I didn’t use any loopholes, I said whoever wanted to testify their anti-racist position had go to the Curva Sud.

“Do you think it’d be fair if I didn’t let in a father who maybe chose not to buy shoes for his son because he had this passion and wanted to take him to the stadium instead?”