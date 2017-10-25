Guidolin & Di Natale back to Udinese?

By Football Italia staff

Udinese are reportedly preparing a sensational double swoop to bring back Coach Francesco Guidolin and striker Antonio Di Natale.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Udinese are planning “a revolution on the bench” if Luigi Delneri fails to mastermind a victory over Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Guidolin guided the Zebrette to consecutive, top-four finishes in Serie A between 2012 and 2013 during his four-year spell at the helm, helped in no small part by Di Natale’s goalscoring exploits.

The newspaper adds the retired striker would form part of the veteran’s backroom staff, in his first non-playing role since hanging up his boots last year.

If the former Swansea City and Palermo boss does not return, La Gazzetta believes former Pescara trainer and 2006 World Cup winner Massimo Oddo is next in line.