Report: Vecino picks up injury

By Football Italia staff

Matias Vecino reportedly left Inter’s 3-2 win against Sampdoria on Tuesday with a muscle injury.

According to Premium Sport, Vecino’s 74th-minute substitution was provoked by a “muscular problem”.

However, the broadcaster believes the midfielder only sustained a ‘strain’ and therefore was only brought off as a ‘precaution’.

The Uruguayan has started eight of the Nerazzurri’s 10 Serie A matches since arriving from Fiorentina over the summer.