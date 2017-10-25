Rodriguez: Dreaming of CL, Serie A...

By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez says he is ‘dreaming’ of winning the Champions League but confesses “Italian football is very difficult.”

Rodriguez was one of 11 players signed by Milan, as part of a lavish recruitment drive, and despite the Rossoneri starting the season slowly and Serie A coming as something of a culture shock, the former Wolfsburg left-back is still setting the bar high.

“My brothers? One plays for Zurich and the other for Lucerne,” he told Forza Milan.

“People think I’m the best of three, but that’s not the case. Football is very important to me, it’s passion and love, and this is crucial to be able to move forward.

“My dream? I’d like to win the Champions League. Sometimes I think about how nice it’d be to have that trophy in my hands.

“I’m also dreaming of winning the World Cup. I know it’s difficult with Switzerland, but never say never.

“Italian football? It’s very difficult. There are many organised and compact teams in Italy, while in the Bundesliga, you play more openly.

“However, I trained my hardest in Germany. Upon my arrival [at Wolfsburg], I encountered Magath, a very tough Coach, and worked so hard:

“it was the hardest I ever trained in my career. Friends in football? It’s not difficult to have them.

“Can you play too much? You risk injuries, but I’m fine as I am. It would be impossible to play more regularly.”