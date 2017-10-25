‘Milik to Genoa? We’ll see…’

By Football Italia staff

Genoa’s general manager suggests the club would be interested in signing Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik on loan.

Milik is expected to leave Napoli on a temporary basis in January after a second ACL injury in the space of a year, but despite the Pole already sounding out Chievo as a possible destination, Giorgio Perinetti hinted he hoped to bring him to Genoa.

“Milik? We’ll see, we haven’t talked about him yet…” he told Il Secolo XIX.

Reports suggest the former Ajax hitman is unlikely to be back playing until February.