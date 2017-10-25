Lazio have Jordan Lukaku back for Wednesday’s trip to Bologna in Serie A, while Stefan Radu is passed fit.
The match kicks off at 19:45 BST - click here for a preview.
Lukaku has been out since picking up an thigh injury with Belgium at the beginning of October.
However, the left-back has travelled to the Dall’Ara, alongside fellow defender Radu, who has overcome a fever.
Lazio squad for Bologna: Guerrieri, Strakosha, Vargic; Bastos, De Vrij, Luiz Felipe, Lukaku, Marusic, Patric, Radu; Di Gennaro, Jordao, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic, Murgia, Parolo; Caicedo, Immobile, Nani