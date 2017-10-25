Lukaku back for Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have Jordan Lukaku back for Wednesday’s trip to Bologna in Serie A, while Stefan Radu is passed fit.

The match kicks off at 19:45 BST - click here for a preview.

Lukaku has been out since picking up an thigh injury with Belgium at the beginning of October.

However, the left-back has travelled to the Dall’Ara, alongside fellow defender Radu, who has overcome a fever.

Lazio squad for Bologna: Guerrieri, Strakosha, Vargic; Bastos, De Vrij, Luiz Felipe, Lukaku, Marusic, Patric, Radu; Di Gennaro, Jordao, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic, Murgia, Parolo; Caicedo, Immobile, Nani