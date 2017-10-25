Lazio ultras boycott Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s ultras say they are “forced to forego” tonight’s away game at Bologna after their anti-Semitism scandal.

Supporters of the Biancocelesti left anti-Semitic slogans in Roma’s Curva Sud, as well as stickers depicting Anne Frank in a Roma kit, after they were moved there due to the closure of the Curva Nord for racist chanting.

The club has announced a number of initiatives to combat the problem, and will wear t-shirts of Anne Frank for their warm-up tonight, before a minute’s reflection.

However, the Irriducibili ultras will not be there to witness it, as they’ve decided to boycott.

“The Irriducibili Lazio are forced to forego the away game at Bologna, so as not to be complicit in this media circus of recent days,” the ultras announced with a statement on their Facebook page.

“Our usual method of cheering could today be interpreted badly by those who want to further damage Lazio and their fans.

“At such a time, we invite all Lazio fans not to leave themselves open to further exploitation, reminding them that for just he most important thing is the good of Lazio.”