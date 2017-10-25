Buffon: ‘Italy have to qualify’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon warns Italy “have to qualify” for the World Cup, but knows Sweden will be “difficult” in the play-off.

The Azzurri finished second behind Spain in their qualifying group, so now face a double-header next month to make it to Russia.

“It’s an important target for myself and for Italian football,” Buffon told FIFA of the World Cup.

“We must qualify for the next World Cup, for our football history and tradition. The play-off will be tough but we have to qualify.

“Sweden is a difficult one. They play a high standard of football. They don’t give you any gifts on the pitch.

“You must achieve the win by suffering and by putting in your best effort, because if you are not in your best shape, you can easily lose.

“I have great respect for them and am curious to see what it will be like to play against them.”