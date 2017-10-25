‘Milan’s new kit deal will be better’

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s Chief Commercial Officer assures their new kit deal will be “better from an economic point of view” than the Adidas one.

It was officially confirmed yesterday that the German sportswear brand has ended its relationship with the Rossoneri, five years into a 10 year deal.

That deal was worth €19.7m per season, with reports a new deal - probably with Puma - will bring in €10-15m, but Lorenzo Giorgetti insists the new deal will be better.

“The deal with the new technical sponsor, which will come into effect on July 1, 2018 and will last for five years, will be better from an economic point of view compared to the current one with Adidas,” Chief Commercial Officer Giorgetti told Calcio e Finanza.

“As soon as the closing happened, it was clear that both parties wanted to continue on other paths.

“We’ll embark on a new path with a new partner able to better exploit the strength of the Rossoneri brand on the Asian markets, and especially China.

“We’re talking about a very important company, worthy of the second most renowned club in the world which is second only to Real Madrid in terms of Champions Leagues won.

“The financial details will be announced along with the new agreement, but what I can say is that the figures published by some media agencies don’t really correspond to the truth, in that they say the new agreement would be worse than the current one.”

The deal with Adidas allowed for a break in the contract if the Rossoneri changed hands, something which happened when Silvio Berlusconi sold the club to Yonghong Li in April.

“It came from them [Adidas]. It was decided to break the existing partnership, but to continue with a bridge deal until June 30, 2018.

“Then yesterday we officially made this decision.”