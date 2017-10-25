Liveblog: Serie A Midweek Madness

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s nine Serie A games, including Genoa-Napoli, Juventus-SPAL, Chievo-Milan and Roma-Crotone.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

We begin with Atalanta-Verona at 17.30 UK time (16.30 GMT) at the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia, as the Orobici aim to continue their surprising campaign in Serie A and Europe.

All the other matches kick off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), including Napoli needing a result away to Genoa in order to recapture the leadership from Inter, who beat Sampdoria 3-2 last night.

Juventus and Lazio are in joint third place and they take on SPAL and Bologna respectively, while Roma host troubled relegation candidates Crotone.

Milan enter another must-win game at the Stadio Bentegodi, as Coach Vincenzo Montella’s job is hanging by a thread if he doesn’t get the better of Chievo.

Fiorentina-Torino is a clash of familiar faces, while Roberto De Zerbi makes his debut on the Benevento bench in a trip to Cagliari, who also fired their Coach last week.

Sassuolo and Udinese are hanging on for dear life with Cristian Bucchi and Gigi Del Neri under huge pressure to deliver.

