Rizzoli: ‘VAR on right track’

By Football Italia staff

Nicola Rizzoli insists VAR is “on the right track” in Serie A, but “the objective is to improve even more”.

Video Assistant Referees have been introduced to the Italian top flight this season, but there has been some controversy over the implementation of the technology, and the time taken for decisions.

“We’re very pleased with the use of VAR,” former referee Rizzoli told reporters after giving a talk at Ussi Toscana.

“We’re improving a lot and shortening the decision making time.

“It’s clear we need to gain some more experience, but then experience brings its own mistakes to bear. The objective is to improve even more, but we’re on the right track.

“Change is something that people are naturally afraid of, we’re changing and improving and I think all the changes are positive.

“Italy is a pilot country for the introduction of VAR, and is highly regarded by IFAB.”