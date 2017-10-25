Lotito embarrassed by leaked audio

By Football Italia staff

Leaked audio reveals Lazio President Claudio Lotito sighing “let’s just get on with this charade” ahead of his visit to a Roman synagogue.

The Biancocelesti patron delivered a wreath of flowers after fans left anti-Semitic messages in the Curva Sud of the Stadio Olimpico, as well as stickers depicting holocaust victim Anne Frank in a Roma shirt.

The President also announced a new initiative whereby the club will pay for 200 supporters to visit the Auschwitz concentration camp every year.

However, leaked audio published today appears to show Lotito attending more with an air of resignation, complaining about the representatives of the synagogue who will be present.

“Will the Vice-Rabbi be there? Is there only the Rabbi?” the President asks in a recording on Il Messaggero’s website.

“They're not worth anything. You see what we're up against? The Rabbi's in New York, the vice Rabbi.

“Let's just get on with this charade, do you know what I mean?”

As well as the leaked recording, the flowers donated by the Lazio President were this morning found in the River Tiber.

Corriere della Sera reports that boys from the Jewish community had planned to leave them outside Lotito’s house, but instead threw them into the river.

So far 16 people are being investigated for the anti-Semitic materials, including a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.