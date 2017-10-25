Montella: ‘I’m sure Milan will win’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella assures “I’m sure we’ll win against Chievo” tonight.

The Rossoneri boss received the ‘Golden Tapir’ from satirical news show Striscia la Notizia on Monday night, a gag prize awarded to someone who has been embarrassed or defeated in the previous week.

Having gone four Serie A games without a win, Montella also received a visit from Le Iene, a similar program.

“How am I? Bad,” Montella smiled when cornered by the show’s reporters.

“It’s not good, it’s inevitable it’ll be like this if we lose. The last performance [a 0-0 draw with Genoa] was on a good level though, we were down to 10-men and we were close to scoring.

“Am I worried for my job? No, these are the risks of this job. I’m sure we’ll win against Chievo.”

Leonardo Bonucci won’t play tonight, or against former side Juventus, having been sent off against the Grifone and given a two-game ban.

“Bonucci is a champion, he was voted the best player in his role by FIFA.”