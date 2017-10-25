Brozovic back in Inter training

By Football Italia staff

Marcelo Brozovic returned to training with Inter today, so he could be in contention to face Verona on Monday.

The midfielder suffered a muscular injury while on international duty with Croatia earlier this month, and hasn’t featured since his double against Benevento on October 1.

However, Sky reports that Brozovic was involved in part of today’s training session, meaning he could be in the squad to face Verona.

It’s highly unlikely that Brozovic will start against the Butei, but he could make his return off the bench.