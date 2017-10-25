Bayern consider Allegri?

By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri to take over in the summer.

The German champions sacked Carlo Ancelotti last month, and Jupp Heynckes replaced him on the bench.

However, the veteran is only acting as caretaker until the end of the season, when a permanent appointment will be made.

Julian Nagelsmann of Hoffenheim is widely believed to be among the candidates, along with former Borussia Dortmund Coach Thomas Tuchel.

As well as those two, Bild is reporting that Allegri is being considered by the Bayern board, having won the domestic double with the Bianconeri for the past three years in a row.