Rodriguez: ‘Italian football is difficult’

By Football Italia staff

Milan full-back Ricardo Rodriguez admits “Italian football is very difficult”, though training isn’t as hard as under Felix Magath.

The Swiss left-back joined the Rossoneri from Wolfsburg this summer, and spoke to the magazine Forza Milan! about his adaptation.

“I haven’t been here long, but I can say that Italian football is very difficult,” Rodriguez explained.

“Because the teams are all compact and organised, it’s difficult to score in Italy. In Germany you play more openly.

“Training? I think it was actually tougher in Germany, especially at the start. As soon as I moved from Switzerland to Wolfsburg I had a very tough Coach [Magath].

“From that point of view, it was the hardest training I’ve ever done in my career.”