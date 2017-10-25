NEWS
Wednesday October 25 2017
Rodriguez: ‘Italian football is difficult’
By Football Italia staff

Milan full-back Ricardo Rodriguez admits “Italian football is very difficult”, though training isn’t as hard as under Felix Magath.

The Swiss left-back joined the Rossoneri from Wolfsburg this summer, and spoke to the magazine Forza Milan! about his adaptation.

“I haven’t been here long, but I can say that Italian football is very difficult,” Rodriguez explained.

“Because the teams are all compact and organised, it’s difficult to score in Italy. In Germany you play more openly.

“Training? I think it was actually tougher in Germany, especially at the start. As soon as I moved from Switzerland to Wolfsburg I had a very tough Coach [Magath].

“From that point of view, it was the hardest training I’ve ever done in my career.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies