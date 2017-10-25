Schillaci to coach refugee team

By Football Italia staff

Italia 90 hero Toto Schillaci will be the Coach for a team made up of unaccompanied young refugees.

Recent years have seen many people arriving in the south of Italy on boats, with many dying in the attempt to reach Europe.

Now a team has been formed which will be made up of young migrants who arrived alone in Palermo - and it’ll be coached by former Italy striker Schillaci.

Asante Calcio will have a squad made up of young men from the Azad and Elom reception centres, with training sessions taking place three times a week.

Former Juventus and Inter striker Schillaci, a native Sicilian will be the Coach of the team, and explained his reasoning at the presentation for the team.

“For me, the ball changed my life,” the 52-year-old said.

“I hope it can do the same for you. Maybe we can take some of you to Palermo…”

image via ANSA.it