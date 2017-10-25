Juventus watch SPAL's Lazzari

By Football Italia staff

SPAL winger Manuel Lazzari will be watched carefully by Juventus this evening, as he’s tipped for a transfer to Turin.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all nine Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

According to Sport Mediaset, the Bianconeri will be keeping a particularly close eye on Lazzari down the right flank.

It’s rumoured he could replace Stephan Lichtsteiner in the squad for next season, as he is able to play as a right-back or a more advanced role in a five-man midfield.

Lazzari turns 24 next month and has been at SPAL since 2013, accompanying them on the climb up the divisions to Serie A, their first top flight campaign in 49 years.

This season, he has scored one goal in nine games.