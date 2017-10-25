HT: VAR frustrates Atalanta-Verona

By Football Italia staff

It has been a strange first half, as both Atalanta and Verona celebrated goals only to see them disallowed using VAR technology.

Follow all the build-up and action as it happens from Atalanta-Verona and the other eight Serie A evening games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Orobici had Papu Gomez back, but rotated the squad with several stars rested. Hellas were fresh from a 3-2 Verona Derby defeat to Chievo, missing Martin Caceres, Alex Ferrari, Franco Zuculini, Mattia Valoti and suspended Bruno Zuculini.

Atalanta’s last home win over Verona was in 2005, followed by two draws and a defeat.

Rafael Toloi returned from injury and almost scored a sensational opener, his volley from the edge of the box palmed away by Nicolas.

Moments later, Alessio Cerci threaded through to release Moise Kean, but the Juventus-owned teenager blasted over the bar.

The hosts retained more possession, but Hellas remained dangerous on the counter-attack, as Kean was again sent clear by Cerci only to see his weak effort beaten away by Pierluigi Gollini.

Cerci took matters into his own hands this time, his shot charged down by Mattia Caldara sprinting back. Atalanta thought they had taken the lead on 33 minutes when Andreas Cornelius sprinted down the left and slid to pull back from the by-line for Remo Freuler to tap in from six yards. However, after a very long wait, the news from the VAR booth disallowed the goal, though footage shows his shoulder was an inch offside at most.

Moments later, Verona also had the ball in the back of the net, but this too was disallowed using VAR. Kean’s effort was parried by Gollini, then the Cerci follow-up ricocheted off Kean and into the net from a couple of yards out, but the teenager was offside by that stage.

Marten De Roon turned an Ilicic corner wide from point-blank range in first half stoppages.

Atalanta 0-0 Verona (Half-Time)

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Ilicic; Gomez, Cornelius

Verona: Nicolas; Souprayen, Heurtaux, Caracciolo, Fares; Romulo, Fossati, Bessa; Cerci, Kean, Verde

Ref: Marinelli