Line-ups: Genoa-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Napoli need a result away to Genoa in order to recapture the Serie A leadership from Inter and make few changes to their core side.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all nine Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Partenopei are still unbeaten in the top flight this season and dropped points for the first time in last week’s 0-0 draw with Inter.

As the Nerazzurri played last night, beating Sampdoria 3-2, Luciano Spalletti’s team temporarily went top of the table.

Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Tonelli are the only absentees, but Maurizio Sarri is no fan of squad rotation, so Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon all start.

Jorginho, Allan and Raul Albiol are rested in favour of Amadou Diawara, Piotr Zielinski and Vlad Chiriches, but otherwise it’s business as usual for Napoli.

Genoa hope they have turned a corner after a crisis run of results, having beaten Cagliari and drawn 0-0 with 10-man Milan at the weekend.

Aleandro Rosi, Isaac Cofie and Nicolas Spolli are all unavailable, while Gianluca Lapadula is not 100 per cent fit.

Andrey Galabinov therefore leads the attack with support from Adel Taarabt and Luca Rigoni.

Genoa have not won this fixture since 2011-12 when they triumphed 3-2. They have drawn two and lost three since that victory, but the last two editions both ended 0-0.

Genoa: Perin; Izzo, Rossettini, Zukanovic; Lazovic, Bertolacci, Veloso, Laxalt; Rigoni, Taarabt; Galabinov

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Chiriches, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne