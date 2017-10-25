Line-ups: Roma-Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Roma give Rick Karsdorp his Serie A debut with starts for Cengiz Under and Maxime Gonalons as they host troubled Crotone.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all NINE Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Giallorossi are on fine form and closing in on the top spots, but Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has to make the most of his vast squad.

With Kostas Manolas and Emerson Palmieri the only injury absentees, full-back Karsdorp is given his first Serie A appearance, having undergone knee surgery just days after completing his €14m summer transfer from Feyenoord.

Hector Moreno again takes over in defence, with Federico Fazio returning, but Gonalons and Cengiz Under give Daniele De Rossi and Stephan El Shaarawy a rest.

Crotone are fresh from a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Sampdoria and will be well aware their chances of taking anything from this fixture is slim, having also lost home and away to Roma last season.

There was a fitness concern around Marcus Rohden, while Oliver Kragl and Roma-owned Marco Tumminello missed out.

Roma: Alisson; Karsdorp, Fazio, Moreno, Kolarov; Nainggolan, Gonalons, Gerson; Under, Dzeko, Perotti

Crotone: Cordaz; Sampirisi, Ceccherini, Simic, Pavlovic; Rohden, Mandragora, Barberis, Crociata; Nalini, Budimir