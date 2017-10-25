Line-ups: Chievo-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella rings the changes yet again as Milan visit Chievo in a must-win match to save his job.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all tonight’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Rossoneri have one point from four Serie A rounds and Coach Montella is hanging by a thread, as the 0-0 draw with Genoa was only excused by Leonardo Bonucci’s dismissal for an elbow on Aleandro Rosi.

Bonucci is therefore suspended, starting a two-match ban that will also rule him out of the showdown with his old club Juventus on Saturday, with Jack Bonaventura and Andrea Conti injured.

Despite Bonucci’s absence, Montella sticks with the three-man defence, using Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu to support Nikola Kalinic.

Lucas Biglia passed a late fitness test to take his place in the starting XI.

Chievo are fresh from a 3-2 Derby di Verona victory over Hellas, though Sergio Pellissier had to come off the bench and seal it against 10 men.

Coach Rolando Maran has a full squad to choose from and rotates, resting Roberto Inglese in favour of Pellissier supported by Valter Birsa and Manuel Pucciarelli, but expect Mariusz Stepinski to come on in the second half.

Milan have gone 21 consecutive Serie A matches without losing to Chievo - winning 19. The last time Chievo beat the Rossoneri in league action was on March 12, 2005.

Chievo: Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Cesar, Tomovic, Gamberini; Castro, Radovanovic, Hetemaj; Birsa; Pucciarelli, Pellissier

Milan: G Donnarumma; Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Calabria, Kessie, Biglia, Borini; Suso, Calhanoglu; Kalinic