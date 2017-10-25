Atalanta eventually beat Verona

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta struggled at first with Verona’s counter-attacks and both sides had goals disallowed by VAR, but the hosts eventually won 3-0.

It was a strange first half with end-to-end football and drama, as Remo Freuler’s goal was disallowed after several minutes for the tightest of Andreas Cornelius offsides, then Moise Kean saw his goal ruled out for the same reason.

Freuler did eventually get his name on the scoresheet by pouncing on a defensive error, then he provided the assist for Josip Ilicic’s low drive into the near bottom corner.

Substitute Jasmin Kurtic sealed the scoreline as he came sliding in unmarked to meet a Robin Gosens cross.

