Insigne: 'Napoli are relaxed'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne assures Napoli are “relaxed” as they go into tonight’s trip to Genoa after two setbacks in a week.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all nine Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

“Even if we only scored one goal in the last two games, the important thing is to win tonight,” Insigne told Sky Sport Italia.

“It isn’t too surprising to struggle to score many goals against Manchester City and Inter. We are relaxed and will try to put in a great performance with a victory this evening.”

The Partenopei lost the Champions League tie 2-1 in Manchester, while Inter held them to a goalless draw at the San Paolo in Serie A.