HT: Juventus stunners lead SPAL

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have a 2-1 half-time lead over SPAL thanks to fantastic Federico Bernardeschi and Paulo Dybala goals, but Alberto Paloschi keeps it open.

The Bianconeri closed back up on the top two at the weekend, winning 6-2 at Udinese despite going down to 10 men after 25 minutes. Mario Mandzukic was therefore suspended with Blaise Matuidi, Stefano Sturaro, Medhi Benatia, Marko Pjaca and Benedikt Howedes injured, while Claudio Marchisio and Mattia De Sciglio were only fit for the bench. Gigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini were also rested. SPAL started the season well with a draw at Lazio and win over Udinese, but had since scraped one point from six rounds.

Federico Bernardeschi made the most of his rare start with a magnificent opening goal, as Douglas Costa flicked it up on the edge of the box and the ex-Fiorentina forward smashed his left-foot volley into the far top corner. Alfred Gomis could only watch it dip viciously.

Paulo Dybala curled a trademark free kick into the near top corner to end his mini-goal drought and double Juve’s lead.

However, SPAL got back into it, as a corner found Federico Mattiello’s shot and it was going wide until Alberto Paloschi stuck out a foot to prod in at the back post. Stephan Lichtsteiner lost his man on the marking.

Juventus 2-1 SPAL (Half-Time)

Bernardeschi 14 (J), Dybala 22 (J), Paloschi 34 (S)

Juventus: Szczesny; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Khedira; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Higuain

SPAL: Gomis; Oikonomou, Salamon, Felipe; Lazzari, Schiavon, Viviani, Rizzo, Mattiello; Paloschi, Borriello

Ref: Pasqua