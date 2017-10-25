HT: Mertens double at Marassi

By Football Italia staff

A sensational Dries Mertens double overturned the early Adel Taarabt goal, as Napoli lead 2-1 away to Genoa at the break.

Follow all the action as it happens from tonight’s NINE Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Partenopei needed a result to recapture the leadership from Inter, who beat Sampdoria 3-2 last night to temporarily go top of the table. Maurizio Sarri’s men had dropped points only once in Serie A this season, the 0-0 with Inter ending a run of eight straight wins. Genoa, on the other hand, felt they had turned a corner in recent weeks with a victory away to Cagliari and 0-0 draw against 10-man Milan. Aleandro Rosi, Isaac Cofie and Nicolas Spolli missed out for the hosts with Gianluca Lapadula still not fully fit.

The last time Napoli lost this fixture was in 2011-12, followed by three wins and two draws, but the last two seasons both ended 0-0.

Genoa took the lead within four minutes, as Adel Taarabt broke away from defenders to hit a scorcher of an angled drive in off the inside of the far post.

Napoli fought back and equalised with a marvellous free kick from Dries Mertens into the top corner. The little Belgian turned it around completely, as his first touch to trap a long Amadou Diawara ball was simply extraordinary, then blasting in off the underside of the bar from a tight angle.

The Partenopei took control and should’ve had a third, but Mattia Perin parried a Mertens strike, Marek Hamsik saw the rebound charged down from close range and the last Piotr Zielinski effort was wide.

They almost paid for these wasted chances, as just before the break Pepe Reina had to stick out a foot to deny Darko Lazovic the equaliser.

Genoa 1-2 Napoli (Half-Time)

Taarabt 4 (G), Mertens 14, 30 (N)

Genoa: Perin; Izzo, Rossettini, Zukanovic; Lazovic, Bertolacci, Veloso, Laxalt; Rigoni, Taarabt; Galabinov

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Chiriches, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Ref: Mazzoleni